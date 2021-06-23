ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Tops $59.47 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ZEON has a market cap of $59.47 million and $24,751.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 311.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00636302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00079049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040247 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

