Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 0% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $257,048.49 and $4,765.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00648697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00079350 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.