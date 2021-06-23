ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $42.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $43.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 1,897 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

