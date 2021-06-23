Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

ZBH opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.