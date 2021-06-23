Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $36.25

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $37.43. Zymeworks shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

