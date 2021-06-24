$0.04 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NYSE TALO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. 14,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,833. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.33.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,552. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.