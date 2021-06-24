-$0.09 EPS Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 37,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

