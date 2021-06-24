$0.12 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

