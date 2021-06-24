-$0.19 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.