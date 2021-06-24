$0.48 EPS Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

