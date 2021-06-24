-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $15.75 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

