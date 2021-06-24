$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. 37,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.