$0.74 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

