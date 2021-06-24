$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.94. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

