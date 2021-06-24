$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $992.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE:JELD remained flat at $$26.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 726,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,979. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

