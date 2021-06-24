$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.64. 2,688,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

