$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 28,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $125.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 368.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.