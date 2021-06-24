1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $624,393.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLWS opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

