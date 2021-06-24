$11.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 619.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.