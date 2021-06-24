12,877 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 372.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 168,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

