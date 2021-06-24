135,471 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.29% of Luminex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

