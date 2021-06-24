16,223 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.