$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,834. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

