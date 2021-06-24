$2.68 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.50. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

UPS traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.92. 65,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

