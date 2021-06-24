$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.00 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Discovery stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

