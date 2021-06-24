21,294 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,004,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $54,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

