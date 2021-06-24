22,628 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Caleres by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Caleres stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

