$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $23.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,130. The company has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

