23,104 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,132. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.