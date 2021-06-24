$279.21 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $279.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.71 million to $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

