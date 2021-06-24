$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

NYSE PH traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

