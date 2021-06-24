$32.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $32.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.48 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $132.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

KRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $792.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.