$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $33.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 255,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

