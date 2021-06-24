$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $33.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 255,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.