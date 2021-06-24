33,242 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.