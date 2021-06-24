3,665 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Saia stock opened at $209.52 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

