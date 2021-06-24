378 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $656.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

