3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 19,404.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,860 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 95,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,835. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

