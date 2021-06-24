400,000 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

