$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. The stock has a market cap of $573.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

