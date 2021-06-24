41,865 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

