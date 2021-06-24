$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $520,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 million, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

AEMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,409. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

