$482.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.87 million to $485.51 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 4,377,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
