$482.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.87 million to $485.51 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 4,377,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.