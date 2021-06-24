$495.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce sales of $495.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.40 million to $505.10 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 367,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

