516,877 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 516,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 95,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,546,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

