$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $55.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 440,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

