61,947 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TCS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $636.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.