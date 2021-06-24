6,614 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

