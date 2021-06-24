72,152 Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

