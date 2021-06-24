755 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.43. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $361.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

