76 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $400.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $404.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

